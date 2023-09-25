LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.