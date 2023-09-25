LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.