Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $13.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,279,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,248,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339563 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
