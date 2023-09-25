Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 105.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

