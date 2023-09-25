Logitech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,337 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 1,892 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 216,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

