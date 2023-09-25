Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

