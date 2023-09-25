Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,980. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

