Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

T traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.94. 4,355,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

