Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,757. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.