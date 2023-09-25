Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

