Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.88. 374,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

