Loop Capital Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $214.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

