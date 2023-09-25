Loraine Martins Purchases 10,888 Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Loraine Martins acquired 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £12,412.32 ($15,375.10).

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.36 million, a PE ratio of 926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61. DFS Furniture plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $1.50. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,166.67%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 192 ($2.38) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

