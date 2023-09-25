Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 5310044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

