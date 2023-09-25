Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.32. 291,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,873. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.73 and a 200-day moving average of $367.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

