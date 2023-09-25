Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. 1,056,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,634,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

