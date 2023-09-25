Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.88. 3,172,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

