Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $397.65. 1,517,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,023. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.45. The stock has a market cap of $318.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

