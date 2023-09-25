Madrona Financial Services LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,018. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

