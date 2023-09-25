Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,848 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

