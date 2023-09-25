Madrona Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,365. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

