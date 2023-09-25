Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $153.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

