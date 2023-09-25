Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

