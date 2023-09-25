Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 937 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 20,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 79,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $33.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.