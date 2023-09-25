Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

