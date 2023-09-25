Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 398,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,718. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

