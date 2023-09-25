Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 771,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 200,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.