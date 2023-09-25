Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.