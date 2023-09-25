Maverick Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $55.86 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.86 million and $2.47 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22414542 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,556,429.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

