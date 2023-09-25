Maxeon Solar Technologies’ (MAXN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 51job reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $634.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

