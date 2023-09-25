McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.44. 247,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,063. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average of $286.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.