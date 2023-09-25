McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.17. 181,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,047. The company has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

