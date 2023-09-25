Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE MPW opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

