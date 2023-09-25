MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.