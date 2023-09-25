MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 14.0 %
Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.