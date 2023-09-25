Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,720. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

