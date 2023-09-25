Mendel Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

