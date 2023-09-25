Mendel Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 155,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,057. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

