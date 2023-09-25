Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $741.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $97.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.