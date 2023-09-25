Mendel Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

