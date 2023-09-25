Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,195 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.02. 815,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,848. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

