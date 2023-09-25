Mendel Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 485,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

