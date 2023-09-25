Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $400.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

