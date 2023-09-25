Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

