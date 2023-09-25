Mizuho Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $195.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 31.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 49.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

