Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of PCOR opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

