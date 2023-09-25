Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Reduced by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

MOH traded up $7.39 on Monday, reaching $341.98. 197,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,567. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.29.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.