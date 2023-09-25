MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 3.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total transaction of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total transaction of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,694 shares of company stock valued at $41,820,161 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

