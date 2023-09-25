Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $263.98 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average of $287.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

