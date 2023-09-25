Morgan Stanley Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FM opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1672817 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.