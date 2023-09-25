Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

