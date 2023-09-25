Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

MS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.15. 1,865,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,826. The firm has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

