MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.11. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 79,810 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,056,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in MorphoSys by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.